Why Ethereum Is a Better Long-Term Buy Than Bitcoin

If you could hold only a single crypto in your portfolio, what would it be? Most people would probably answer Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and for good reason. Bitcoin is not only the best-known and most popular crypto but also often the benchmark to which all other cryptos are compared. In terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin has always loomed far above its rivals.So, is it possible that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) might actually be better than Bitcoin as a long-term investment? For years, Ethereum has played second-fiddle to Bitcoin. However, there are several key reasons Ethereum could now be a superior long-term buy. Most importantly, the technological platform powering Ethereum is about to get a major upgrade.If there is only a single reason to rethink your investment thesis about Ethereum, it has to be the Merge. This is the much-promised moment when the Ethereum blockchain finally converts from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In layman's terms, it means that Ethereum will soon be running on a superior technology that will make it possible to do everything on the Ethereum blockchain faster, cheaper, and better.