Why Ethereum Whales Are Betting More Than $1.3 Billion on Shiba Inu

Some investors have a lot of money in cryptocurrencies. They're sometimes referred to as "whales" to reflect just how large their positions are. And we're not talking about $100,000 or so in a given cryptocurrency -- whales own millions and even billions of dollars worth of digital tokens.As you might expect, the biggest cryptocurrencies based on market cap -- Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- tend to especially attract whales. But they don't always limit their investments to just one cryptocurrency.Ethereum whales appear to really like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) these days. Right now, they own more than $1.3 billion of the meme coin, according to WhaleStats, a website that tracks the top 1,000 largest Ether wallets.Continue reading