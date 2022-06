Why I Am Buying Bitcoin in June

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sell-offs are nothing new in crypto. They are necessary and can even be seen as healthy. But when looking at widespread sell-offs in the past, altcoins do not typically lead the rebounds. Historically, money usually flows into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and then eventually altcoins follow suit.To get a glimpse at the current market conditions, investors have used a metric known as Bitcoin Dominance. This metric is a ratio between the market cap of Bitcoin and the total of all other cryptocurrencies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading