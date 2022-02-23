Why I Believe in Cardano Over Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When I talk about my cryptocurrency portfolio, some are surprised to hear I have no Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). I used to own ETH, in fact I mined it for two years from 2017-2019. However, I've fallen out of alignment with the direction that Ethereum has taken. In 2020, I converted most of my assets into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) including whatever ETH I had. I recognized the problems that Ethereum was trying to solve but began looking elsewhere for similar systems that solve the same problems. The project that I found that I think will be more effective at being the world's supercomputer is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).My intention is not to bash Ethereum. I actually think it's a great project -- with many issues. I want to reveal those issues in a fair and accurate way.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading