23.02.2022 17:37:40

Why I Believe in Cardano Over Ethereum

When I talk about my cryptocurrency portfolio, some are surprised to hear I have no Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). I used to own ETH, in fact I mined it for two years from 2017-2019. However, I've fallen out of alignment with the direction that Ethereum has taken. In 2020, I converted most of my assets into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) including whatever ETH I had. I recognized the problems that Ethereum was trying to solve but began looking elsewhere for similar systems that solve the same problems. The project that I found that I think will be more effective at being the world's supercomputer is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).My intention is not to bash Ethereum. I actually think it's a great project -- with many issues. I want to reveal those issues in a fair and accurate way.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1305
-0,0001
-0,01
Japanischer Yen
129,99
-0,0035
0,00
Britische Pfund
0,8347
0,0000
0,00
Schweizer Franken
1,0379
0,0000
0,00
Hongkong-Dollar
8,8234
-0,0001
0,00
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen