|
07.04.2022 13:29:00
Why I Measure My Net Worth in Bitcoin
When people ask about my net worth, I describe it in terms of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), not dollars. This decision was an active and conscious psychological shift. As a Canadian, I grew up thinking of value in terms of Canadian dollars. But after being introduced to Bitcoin, I realized that there were tangible benefits for me in thinking of my net worth in terms of this cryptocurrency.Net worth is not a single number. It is the ratio of your assets to the total amount of money in existence. With this definition in mind, it matters which unit of account (money) you choose to measure your net worth in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0871
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,27
|Japanischer Yen
|
134,769
|
-0,1410
|
|
-0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8316
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,30
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0159
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,52
|
-0,0221
|
|
-0,26
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine hält an: Wall Street-Handel endet etwas fester -- ATX und DAX schließen in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Die Wall Street schloss im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.