|
24.05.2022 12:00:00
Why I Shouldn't Have Sold Bitcoin to Pay Off My Student Loans
I first bought Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2015 when it was $400 per coin. I was 22 years old and fresh out of university. I had paid for my own schooling, so I graduated with about $60,000 worth of debt. I wasn't much of an investor, and I was lacking in financial literacy. I dabbled in a couple of other types of investments but resonated most deeply with Bitcoin. I never imagined that the investment in Bitcoin would work out as well as it did. But if I had to do it again, I wouldn't have sold my Bitcoin to pay off my debt.Paying off debt with Bitcoin. Image Source: Getty ImagesPaying off my debt as quickly as I did was not the best decision. I should have made my minimum payments on my student loans and invested the rest. Instead, I paid twice and sometimes three times my monthly minimum payment. I thought being debt free meant that I had financial freedom. But I learned later that I was never going to get rich if I didn't learn how to use debt as a tool. I was thinking of debt solely as a bad thing -- not as a means for multiplying my gains.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0732
|
0,0040
|
|
0,37
|Japanischer Yen
|
135,77
|
-0,9775
|
|
-0,71
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8569
|
0,0075
|
|
0,89
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,03
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,423
|
0,0309
|
|
0,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.