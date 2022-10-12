Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) historically worst-performing months just came to an end. Since the cryptocurrency's inception, the onset of September has typically meant that Bitcoin is in for a decline -- and this September was no different. During the month, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency sank about 3%. Surprisingly, this was actually the best September Bitcoin has had since 2016. While Bitcoin typically cools off as fall comes around, it doesn't seem to care that the colder weather lies ahead because October, November, and December tend to be some of its best-performing months. During Bitcoin's existence, October has produced an increase of almost 27%, and Bitcoin has posted a decline in just three of the last 10 years. Those numbers make October its third-best-performing month. Even better, November is the top-performing month for Bitcoin, with an average increase of almost 40%. Continue reading