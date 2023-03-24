Why I'm Still Buying Bitcoin Hand Over Fist Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a strong rally to start off 2023, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still finds itself down 60% from the all-time high it made in Nov. 2021 of nearly $69,000. To most, this might be reason enough to stay away from investing in the world's most valuable cryptocurrency -- but when you take a closer look at Bitcoin's price action during prior crypto winters, it becomes clear that there is a rare opportunity currently at hand. Simply put, Bitcoin is likely at a level with the least amount of risk and most upside today. The primary reason has to do with something called a halving. Halvings are unique to Bitcoin and hardwired into its code so that the rate at which new coins enter circulation diminishes roughly every four years, or every 210,000 blocks that are added to the blockchain. Continue reading