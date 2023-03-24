|
24.03.2023 11:30:00
Why I'm Still Buying Bitcoin Hand Over Fist Today
Despite a strong rally to start off 2023, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still finds itself down 60% from the all-time high it made in Nov. 2021 of nearly $69,000. To most, this might be reason enough to stay away from investing in the world's most valuable cryptocurrency -- but when you take a closer look at Bitcoin's price action during prior crypto winters, it becomes clear that there is a rare opportunity currently at hand. Simply put, Bitcoin is likely at a level with the least amount of risk and most upside today. The primary reason has to do with something called a halving. Halvings are unique to Bitcoin and hardwired into its code so that the rate at which new coins enter circulation diminishes roughly every four years, or every 210,000 blocks that are added to the blockchain. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0762
|
-0,0071
|
|
-0,66
|Japanischer Yen
|
140,67
|
-1,0200
|
|
-0,72
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8803
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9965
|
0,0036
|
|
0,36
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4624
|
-0,0395
|
|
-0,46
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.