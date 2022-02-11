|
11.02.2022 12:45:00
Why I'm Watching Ethereum in February
Cryptocurrency has been volatile lately along with the stock market. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), for example, is up 77% during the past year, but down 3% in the past month. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is down 6% over the past year, and up 5% over the past month.This is partly in reaction to changing and uncertain macroeconomic trends, such as inflation and interest rates. It also could be related to uncertainty about cryptocurrency in general. There are now more than 10,000 different crypto coins available to trade or buy, more than double the amount just one year ago, worth about $1.6 trillion. That's about the same as the entire gross domestic product of Canada for an investment that for the most part doesn't have any underlying assets. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1352
|
-0,0077
|
|
-0,67
|Japanischer Yen
|
130,975
|
-1,5050
|
|
-1,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8373
|
-0,0054
|
|
-0,64
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0521
|
-0,0054
|
|
-0,51
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8538
|
-0,0538
|
|
-0,60
