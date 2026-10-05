Why Is Bitcoin Worth $1.7 Trillion Right Now?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has easily been one of the best investment assets anyone could have owned. In the past 15 years, its price has been up a mind-boggling 1,700,000% (as of Oct. 4). This monster gain would've grown $10,000 into $171 million.

The leading cryptocurrency has certainly become a globally relevant financial instrument. But why exactly is Bitcoin worth more than $1.7 trillion right now?

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