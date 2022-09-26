|
26.09.2022 19:53:00
Why Is IOTA Crypto (MIOTA) Surging Today?
Today's price action in the cryptocurrency markets remains relatively muted. With most tokens seeing less volatility than we've experienced in some time, this breather is one that may come as a welcome surprise to many.That said, some tokens are on the move in a big way today. Among the biggest winners in today's session is IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA). As of 1 p.m. ET, this Internet of Things (IoT)-focused project has gained 9.6% over the past 24 hours.This move comes as the crypto project, which operates a system of nodes that confirm transactions rather than a blockchain, nears the launch of its SMR token and Shimmer, the staging network for the IOTA blockchain. This launch is expected to take place on Sept. 28, providing near-term momentum for this top-100 token by market capitalization. Continue reading
