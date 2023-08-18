|
18.08.2023 01:30:24
Why Major Cryptocurrency Assets Like Bitcoin Sank Today
Cryptocurrencies looked ready to stumble into the weekend on Thursday. Many were hit with investor sell-offs, and while few of these were drastic, they did drain value from the affected coins and tokens. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as ever, set the pace. The most popular cryptocurrency by far was down by nearly 4% in price over the preceding 24 hours; ditto for fellow high-profile coin Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Crypto-adjacent assets weren't spared, either; for example, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock closed the day down almost 11% in price.Wise crypto investors keep a sharp eye on the actions and pronouncements of the Fed, as monetary policy can have a great impact on digital money. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
