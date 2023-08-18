18.08.2023 01:30:24

Why Major Cryptocurrency Assets Like Bitcoin Sank Today

Cryptocurrencies looked ready to stumble into the weekend on Thursday. Many were hit with investor sell-offs, and while few of these were drastic, they did drain value from the affected coins and tokens. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as ever, set the pace. The most popular cryptocurrency by far was down by nearly 4% in price over the preceding 24 hours; ditto for fellow high-profile coin Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Crypto-adjacent assets weren't spared, either; for example, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock closed the day down almost 11% in price.Wise crypto investors keep a sharp eye on the actions and pronouncements of the Fed, as monetary policy can have a great impact on digital money.  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0863
-0,0008
-0,07
Japanischer Yen
158,0545
-0,4455
-0,28
Britische Pfund
0,853
0,0004
0,04
Schweizer Franken
0,9566
0,0017
0,18
Hongkong-Dollar
8,5071
-0,0019
-0,02
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street startet schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen starten mit Verlusten in den letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen