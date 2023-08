Why Many Crypto Stocks Soared Last Month -- Without a Bitcoin Tailwind

Many companies with deep ties to the cryptocurrency market saw strong stock gains in July 2023. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) posted a 27.9% gain last month, CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares rose by 40%, and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) took the lead with a 56.7% price increase, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Moves like these usually come alongside rising Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices, but that was not the case last month. Bitcoin actually saw its token prices sliding 3.9% lower over the same period. So why did Cleanspark, MicroStrategy, and Riot soar without that typical tailwind at their backs?The crypto-adjacent industry demonstrated its commitment to mining and owning Bitcoin for the long haul.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel