Why Monero Could Be an Uncertainty Hedge in the Crypto World Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Privacy tokens such as Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) are gaining traction right now relative to other top tokens as a way to hedge concerns around a central bank digital currency disrupting the crypto world. This discussion between Fool.com contributors Chris MacDonald and Jon Quast on this topic took place on the Jan. 19 episode of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass.Continue reading