Why Nvidia Investors Shouldn't Worry About Ethereum 2.0

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Will Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) see any business dropoff if fewer of its chips are being used in the crypto space? In this video clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 23, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast, Travis Hoium, and Chris MacDonald answer a member's question about whether there would be any impact on Nvidia if Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 2.0 requires less GPU power.Continue reading