|
08.08.2022 17:41:37
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today
Shares of several crypto stocks are rising today after a good weekend for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which seems to be moving higher due to investors' belief that inflation has peaked. As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin has risen 4.4% over the last 24 hours.Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were trading roughly 6.5% higher at 11:15 a.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were trading more than 3% higher, and shares of the Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) were trading nearly 9% higher.Investors are gearing up for new inflation data this week that could show inflation has peaked, at least to some degree. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will report the latest reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a wide range of daily consumer goods and services. Investors use the CPI as a key way to gauge inflation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Jetzt Devisen mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100,00 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0204
|
0,0023
|
|
0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
137,382
|
-0,0610
|
|
-0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8445
|
0,0009
|
|
0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9744
|
-0,0046
|
|
-0,47
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,0095
|
0,0188
|
|
0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stärker -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen zum Wochenstart Gewinne. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich in einem recht ruhigen Montagshandel nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.