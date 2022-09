Why Shares of Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded roughly 11.5% higher as of 2:05 p.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although the broader crypto market is largely in the green today.The price of Bitcoin traded roughly 1.3% higher as of this writing, and considering Riot is in the business of mining Bitcoin, the stock definitely trades with a good amount of correlation to the world's largest cryptocurrency.Earlier this week, Riot provided an update on its operations and said that it had mined 374 Bitcoins in August, which is a decline of 15% from August of 2021. Still, that's up from July when Riot only mined 318 Bitcoin tokens.Continue reading