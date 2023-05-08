Why Shiba Inu, Litecoin, and Dash Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The price of several altcoins fell today along with the broader crypto market on what appeared to be concerns linked to liquidity in the crypto market.Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of the meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has fallen more than 10%, while the price of Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) declined about 13% Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) lost roughly 15%.The big news that seems to be hitting the crypto sector has to do with the fact that Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, had to temporarily pause Bitcoin withdrawals twice yesterday after the company said it dealt with intense congestion on its network.