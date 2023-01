Why Solana, Bitcoin SV, and The Sandbox Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On a somewhat mixed day for the crypto market, several cryptocurrencies fell for an array of different reasons, which isn't always the case in the crypto industry, where the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) typically drives much of the action.Since late afternoon Tuesday, the price of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was down by about 4.3% as of 1:40 p.m. ET Wednesday. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) traded roughly 9% lower, while the price of Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) was down about 4.5%.Popular online brokerage Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced Wednesday that it would end its support for Bitcoin SV on Jan. 25 just before 7 p.m.Continue reading