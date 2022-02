Why Solana, Chainlink, and Ethereum Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a rough weekend, the trading week didn't start off well, with most cryptocurrencies dropping early in trading on Tuesday. Macro tensions with Russia continue to be a hot topic, as are the freezing of financial accounts in Canada. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fell as much as 6.6% in the past 24 hours, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dropped up to 4.9%, and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) was down as much as 7.2%. Values hit their lows around midnight overnight and have been clawing back ever since. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading