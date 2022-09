Why Solana Will Crush Ethereum Despite "Merge" Upgrades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge has gotten a lot of the crypto market's attention over the past month, but it may not be as meaningful as investors think. Speeds aren't expected to increase, and costs are expected to remain high. At the same time, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continues to build a vibrant ecosystem on a fast, low-cost blockchain that I think has more potential than Ethereum in the long term. This video digs into why Solana could have a big advantage. *Stock prices used were end of day prices of Sept. 2, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 6, 2022.