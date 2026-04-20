20.04.2026 11:37:00

Why Some Investors Are Buying Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Instead of Bitcoin

The combination of geopolitical instability and macroeconomic uncertainty is leading many risk-averse investors to search out safe-haven assets. It's no surprise, then, that gold has been soaring in value for more than a year now.But here's what is surprising: investors are now looking into ways to buy gold in the form of cryptocurrencies that can be traded and managed on the blockchain. For these investors, "digital gold" is now a better buy than physical gold, and here's why.Until recently, buying digital gold usually meant buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The popular narrative was that Bitcoin was a long-term store of value, just like gold. Moreover, Bitcoin's inherent scarcity -- only 21 million coins can ever be in circulation -- made it similar to gold, which also has a finite supply.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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