Why the Ethereum Merge Is Prompting More Incredible Surges in These 3 Tokens

In the latest bullish turn in the crypto market, most major cryptocurrencies are catching a bid once again today. However, despite an impressive 10.7% increase in the overall crypto market today, specific tokens are vastly outperforming.One of the key broader market-related catalysts that's again at play today is Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming merge. This merge, which has a tentative rollout date of Sept. 19, will see Ethereum's blockchain merge with its proof-of-stake Beacon Chain, as this network transitions away from the energy-intensive proof-of-work mining that many older cryptos employ.This key upgrade has sent Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH), and Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) surging 43.9%, 13.4%, and 15.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:30 p.m. ET. These moves not only outpace the broader market, but the move in Ethereum itself, which appreciated 13.1% over this time frame.