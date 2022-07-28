|
28.07.2022 20:30:07
Why the Ethereum Merge Is Prompting More Incredible Surges in These 3 Tokens
In the latest bullish turn in the crypto market, most major cryptocurrencies are catching a bid once again today. However, despite an impressive 10.7% increase in the overall crypto market today, specific tokens are vastly outperforming.One of the key broader market-related catalysts that's again at play today is Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming merge. This merge, which has a tentative rollout date of Sept. 19, will see Ethereum's blockchain merge with its proof-of-stake Beacon Chain, as this network transitions away from the energy-intensive proof-of-work mining that many older cryptos employ.This key upgrade has sent Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH), and Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) surging 43.9%, 13.4%, and 15.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:30 p.m. ET. These moves not only outpace the broader market, but the move in Ethereum itself, which appreciated 13.1% over this time frame.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0221
|
0,0026
|
|
0,26
|Japanischer Yen
|
136,251
|
-0,6890
|
|
-0,50
|Britische Pfund
|
0,84
|
0,0028
|
|
0,33
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9732
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,0282
|
0,0256
|
|
0,32
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.