|
08.07.2024 17:14:18
Why the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Lost 11.4% Last Month
Shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) exchange-traded fund (ETF) fell by 11.4% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That decline mirrored the underlying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) chart, as the leading cryptocurrency dropped by 11% over the course of the month.As expected, the largest and most popular spot-price Bitcoin ETF tracked Bitcoin's price moves almost precisely. There are always small spreads between Bitcoin ETFs and Bitcoin prices when looking at a period of several days since an ETF's price only moves during the stock market's standard trading hours while crypto prices never stop moving. But when the market is open, the two assets will be almost completely in sync, and their divergences will even out in the long run.So why did Bitcoin have a bad month in June? There were a couple of driving factors:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0824
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
174,09
|
-0,2800
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8452
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9717
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4531
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,01
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: US-Börsen teilweise in Rekordlaune -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Montag nur seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.