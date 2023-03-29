|
29.03.2023 22:37:14
Why These 3 Bitcoin Miners Rocketed More Than 8% Today
For insiders and those who watch the cryptocurrency sector from afar, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is generally the most-followed asset in this space. Wednesday's impressive surge of more than 4% over the past 24 hours as of 3:30 p.m. ET is notable.And today's surge in Bitcoin has had an outsize impact on a range of crypto-related stocks. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Bitcoin miners Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) had rocketed 11.4%, 9.3%, and 8.4%, respectively, since yesterday's close.Much of today's impressive move in Bitcoin has come from increasingly bullish sentiment around banking-related contagion fears abating over the past day or so. With the financial system seeming to remain robust, investors have started to rethink their allocations and positioning.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0908
|
0,0063
|
|
0,58
|Japanischer Yen
|
144,69
|
0,7500
|
|
0,52
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8805
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9966
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,561
|
0,0507
|
|
0,60
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.