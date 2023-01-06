Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the timeless asset, with Cuban saying at one point that "if you own gold you're dumb." He also said that although both Bitcoin and gold are stores of value, the world's first cryptocurrency is more attractive for many reasons.He started off his argument discussing why gold in its physical form is so different from gold purchased through stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He said that, unlike Bitcoin, gold can be confiscated and if things really "went to hell in a hand basket," gold could be stolen right out of your hands. He also pointed out that unlike Bitcoin, which is divisible into any quantity, shaving off a piece of gold to purchase goods or services is cumbersome.Continue reading