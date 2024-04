Why This Bitcoin Halving Is Different

Halving is nothing new for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). There have been three previous halvings, and they all shared some similarities. However, with the passing of the fourth halving, which occurred on the evening of April 19, the stage is set for Bitcoin to enter a new era, as this halving is shaping up to be unlike any before.Here are three reasons Bitcoin's fourth halving is different from the past three.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel