Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher

Digital assets have forged a path that can no longer be ignored. They have progressed enough in the past decade or so to the point that countries and cities are beginning to realize that embracing the technology will position them better in the long run.One country all-in on crypto is Brazil. Its 215 million citizens now live in one of the most crypto-centric economies in the world. Crypto has been integrated into various levels of Brazil's economy. Its stock exchange has six crypto-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including a traditional Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF and a newer ETF that tracks cryptos like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), and Curve (CRYPTO: CRV) that support decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.