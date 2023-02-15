|
15.02.2023 11:35:00
Why This State Could Help Bitcoin Grow
One of the most interesting developments to arise in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) economy over the last few years was the growth of Bitcoin mining in the state of Texas. Due to the abundance of low-cost energy and lax regulation, Bitcoin mining companies have flocked to the Lone Star state to increase profitability and avoid red-tape policies that exist in other states.Texas is home to two of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, and even the city of Fort Worth has begun its own mining operation to get in on the action. As such, the topic of Bitcoin has proliferated its way into the highest levels of the state government.In a recent interview, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asserted, "We see the future of what Bitcoin and blockchain means to the entire world."Continue reading
