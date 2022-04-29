|
29.04.2022 21:10:58
Why Zcash Is Trading With Volatility Today
Over the last 24 hours, the price of the cryptocurrency Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) has traded with volatility. It was nearly 13% higher at one point before reversing course and going nearly 13% down as of 2:30 p.m. ET today. The moves come after the public recently learned that the well-known whistleblower Edward Snowden helped create the network.Snowden formerly worked for the National Security Agency (NSA) as an employee and subcontractor. In 2013, he leaked classified intelligence that revealed details of many government-run surveillance programs, which stirred controversy over whether government agencies like the NSA had overreached and infringed on privacy rights. Snowden currently lives in Russia, where he has been granted residency; he would face espionage charges if he returned to the U.S.The revelation about Snowden's role in Zcash came from a leaked video that showed he was one of six people who helped create the Zcash network in 2016.Continue reading
