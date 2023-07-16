|
16.07.2023 12:15:00
Will an Upcoming Tech Upgrade Send Ethereum Soaring?
Currently trading at a price of around $1,900, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is looking for its next big catalyst. While Ethereum is up by more than 60% year to date, it's still down significantly from the all-time high of $4,891.70 that it hit nearly two years ago. So it has plenty of potential upside.That next big catalyst could be a blockchain upgrade that's tentatively scheduled to take place before the end of the year. In mid-2022, The Merge galvanized investors, and the crypto at one point rose 85% from the end of June to mid-August just before the upgrade took place in September. (The gain, of course, didn't last amid the brutal crypto winter.)Could this pending upgrade have a similarly positive impact?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,124
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
155,9
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8595
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9668
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7884
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,02
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX zuletzt leichter -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Shanghai Composite schließt mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. Für die Börse in Festlandchina ging es am Montag abwärts, während die Märkte in Japan und Hongkong geschlossen blieben.