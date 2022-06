Will Big Tech or Bitcoin Be Regulated?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, investors have feared that governments would impose regulations on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Some concerns are valid, when considering that countries like China have banned the use of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining. The lack of current regulation has also led some investors to believe that governments will act swiftly to introduce new legislation. However, when comparing regulatory risk between Bitcoin and some of the Nasdaq 's heavyweights, such as Meta (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), or Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), there is a clear trend of Big Tech companies consistently finding themselves in the crosshairs of government regulation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading