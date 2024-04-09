|
09.04.2024 11:30:00
Will Bitcoin Drop Below $60,000 Before Its Halving?
As Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hovers just shy of its all-time high, it feels as though it is either preparing for its next leg up or a sharp drop that would shake out weak hands. A fall that took it below $60,000 would be about a 17% drop from Monday's price of roughly $72,000.With the next halving just a couple of weeks away, there's plenty of time for Bitcoin to fall below $60,000. However, even if it does, I wouldn't be worried. In fact, I would almost welcome sub-$60,000 Bitcoin.Bitcoin has a reputation for being volatile. While there is data showing that it has gradually become less volatile over the years, it is still subject to sudden movements, even in bull markets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0712
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
164,09
|
-0,2700
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8543
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9761
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3951
|
-0,0117
|
|
-0,14
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am Freitag geht es an den asiatischen Börsen tendenziell bergab.