Will Bitcoin Drop Below $60,000 Before Its Halving?

As Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hovers just shy of its all-time high, it feels as though it is either preparing for its next leg up or a sharp drop that would shake out weak hands. A fall that took it below $60,000 would be about a 17% drop from Monday's price of roughly $72,000.With the next halving just a couple of weeks away, there's plenty of time for Bitcoin to fall below $60,000. However, even if it does, I wouldn't be worried. In fact, I would almost welcome sub-$60,000 Bitcoin.Bitcoin has a reputation for being volatile. While there is data showing that it has gradually become less volatile over the years, it is still subject to sudden movements, even in bull markets.