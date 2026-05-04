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04.05.2026 08:30:00
Will Bitcoin Ever Be More Valuable Than Apple? You Might Be Surprised at What Prediction Markets Say.
Can Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -- the world's most valuable cryptocurrency -- ever surpass Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- the world's most valuable company -- in market cap?As might be expected, there's a prediction market for that. On Polymarket, there's currently a 7% chance of Bitcoin surpassing Apple in market cap before 2027. Here's what would likely need to happen for Bitcoin (currently valued at $1.5 trillion) to close the gap with Apple (currently valued at $4 trillion).What Bitcoin needs more than anything is an AI catalyst. In other words, there needs to be a use case for the Bitcoin blockchain that involves artificial intelligence. The good news for Bitcoin investors is that just such a use case already exists: micro-payments made by AI agents.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1704
|
-0,0042
|
|
-0,36
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,9175
|
-0,1225
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8643
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9175
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1671
|
-0,0346
|
|
-0,38