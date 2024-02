Will Bitcoin Mining Stocks Crash After the Next Halving Event? Here's What Happened Last Time

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving even is likely to happen within just a few months. In previous halving events, that has typically resulted in a higher value of Bitcoin in the following months. But what will the impact be on the stocks of companies that mine for Bitcoin? A halving event means that they will receive fewer Bitcoins, which, in turn, means less revenue for their operations -- unless, of course, the digital currency rises in value and offsets those losses.Does this mean crypto mining stocks could be headed lower this year? Here's a look at what happened the last time there was a halving event.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel