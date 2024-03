Will Bitcoin Ride the Crypto Bull and Reach $100,000 in 2024?

Cryptocurrency has enjoyed a resurgence during the past year. Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has enjoyed the ride. The price of Bitcoin is up nearly 200% in that time and is hovering near its all-time high.The next significant price milestone would be $100,000, about 40% higher than Bitcoin's current price. Will Bitcoin reach that milestone?It could. There are two primary immediate reasons why:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel