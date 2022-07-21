Will Ethereum and Bitcoin See the "Flippening" in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rallying these days, maybe it's a good time to revisit the "flippening." The term (and it's as fun to say out loud as it is to read or write) is the moment that Ethereum bulls are waiting for. The flippening will take place the moment that the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency overtakes market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in terms of market capitalization. There are no guarantees that the event will even happen, of course. Bitcoin continues to be the brand that every investor knows. The gap between the two digital currencies is also pretty substantial. Bitcoin, with its $434 billion price tag, is more than double Ethereum's market cap of $182 billion.But with Ethereum now possibly weeks away from a historic milestone as it continues to be the blockchain platform of choice, it wouldn't surprise crypto traders if Bitcoin surrendered market leadership to its closest peer. Don't sleep on the flippening.Continue reading