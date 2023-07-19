|
Will Ethereum Be a Trillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency by 2025?
Currently trading at just under $2,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has a market capitalization of $227 billion, making it the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. Ethereum now accounts for about 20% of the entire value of the $1.2 trillion crypto market.So what would it take for Ethereum to more than quadruple in value to become a trillion-dollar cryptocurrency? For one, it would require Ethereum to continue to find innovative use cases for its blockchain technology. Second, it would most likely require Ethereum to surpass Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the world's most popular cryptocurrency. Let's take a closer look at both of these factors.The good news is that Ethereum's co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has plenty of upgrades, changes, and tweaks planned for the cryptocurrency. At the end of November 2022, he released an updated roadmap for Ethereum, and it's impressive. According to Buterin, Ethereum's transformation is still only 55% complete, even after last year's landmark upgrade known as The Merge. There are five big upgrade stages ahead, known as the Surge, Scourge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
