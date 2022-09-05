Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every crypto investor has probably heard by now that the Merge will be the single most important event in crypto history. It will transform Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from a proof-of-work blockchain into a proof-of-stake blockchain, ushering in a new era of ultrascalability, lower transaction fees, incredible energy efficiency, and higher throughput capacity. This, in turn, will bolster the number of use cases for Ethereum and guarantee its place as the most important blockchain in the world. That has been the primary investment thesis for buying Ethereum this entire summer. However, as we get closer to the expected date of the Merge, it's worth taking a closer look at some of the key factors that might affect the price of Ethereum. Take a quick look at the chart for Ethereum. After hitting a summertime high of $1,984.72 on Aug. 13, Ethereum actually trended down over the final two weeks of the month, and it now trades around $1,550. That has me thinking that we could already be seeing some profit-taking in Ethereum, and the narrative around the Merge could already be shifting.Maybe, just maybe, the hype has already been priced into the Merge. There has been so much speculation this summer about why the Merge is going to be wonderful both for Ethereum and crypto that many investors now assume the case for buying Ethereum is ironclad. Continue reading