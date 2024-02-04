|
04.02.2024 17:37:00
Will Ripple (XRP) Reach $1?
On the cusp of a new era in digital finance, Ripple's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token presents a unique opportunity for the savvy investor. Stuck in a legal challenge from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since December 2020, this token disconnected from broader price trends in the crypto market for a while, but is back to mirroring the price changes of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rather closely in the long term.With the next Bitcoin rewards halving just a couple of months away, and XRP trading at $0.50 per token today, is it fair to expect the money-transfer network's operating token to double in this cyclical upswing?First, let me point out that a $1 price doesn't look unreasonable. XRP visited those heights in early 2018 and twice more in the early days of the SEC's lawsuit. Those peaks match sudden Bitcoin surges, but with loftier gains and quicker returns to normal levels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
