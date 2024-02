Will Ripple (XRP) Reach $5?

The cryptocurrency commonly known as Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) is trading just above $0.50 per token. It was briefly worth more than $1 in the summer of 2021, and its all-time peak value comes from an ever-quicker spike at $3.84 three years earlier.But the functional token of the RippleNet international-payments network typically plods along far below the single-dollar mark. Should Ripple investors expect a slow pricing grind for years to come, or is it poised to reach $5 any time soon?Long story short: I see a strong future for Ripple and its token holders. But it would be a mistake to expect skyrocketing prices in 2024, and $5 is an unrealistic target for the next few years. The true wealth-building gains will come in the long haul, as RippleNet expands to more countries and becomes more widely used.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel