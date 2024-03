Will Ripple (XRP) Ride the Crypto Bull Market and Reach $1 in 2024?

The embattled cryptocurrency commonly known as Ripple, or technically XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), has risen more than 70% during the past year. The reason? A resurgence of investor interest in cryptocurrencies has raised the metaphorical tide, including pushing Bitcoin to within shouting distance of its all-time highs.But unlike Bitcoin, XRP is nowhere near its former high of $2.78 per share. That's because an ongoing litigation cloud is casting a large shadow. Ripple Labs, the creators behind XRP, is locked in a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission over how the token should be regulated and the potential punishment for selling the token to institutional investors.That puts investors in a tight spot when determining where XRP's price could go, and the possible outcomes are admittedly pretty wide-ranging. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel