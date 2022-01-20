|
20.01.2022 17:45:00
Will Solana Pass Cardano as the Top Ethereum Threat Again?
The lead horses in crypto may be galloping along, but the real race is happening a couple of thoroughbreds behind the two market leaders. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are neck and neck as the fourth- and fifth-most valuable cryptocurrency tokens by market cap after you back out a pair of dollar bill-hugging stablecoins. They also happen to be the two largest denominations hoping to topple Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) dominance in the realm of blockchain tech being deployed in decentralized apps. Cardano had the lead over Solana -- in terms of market cap -- through most of last year. A surge in Solana in the fall ended with Solana finally overtaking Cardano in early November. It didn't last. Renewed interest in Cardano finds that denomination standing out as one of the few cryptocurrencies to move higher over the past month. Cardano regained its lead over Solana late last week, and the market cap battle continues. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1347
|
0,0035
|
|
0,31
|Japanischer Yen
|
128,965
|
-0,1100
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8368
|
0,0050
|
|
0,60
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0341
|
-0,0036
|
|
-0,34
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8395
|
0,0314
|
|
0,36
