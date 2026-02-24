|
With 11,000 New AI Agents Online, Is Ethereum a Screaming Buy Right Now With $2,500?
As you doubtlessly know, artificial intelligence (AI) agents capable of taking strings of actions independent of human instruction are all the rage these days. As of Feb. 18, there were more than 11,000 such agents newly operating on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which now looks like it's going to be the most popular place in crypto for agents to work.But does that really make the coin look like a screaming buy at $2,500, or is there a catch here?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
