24.02.2026 01:30:00

With 11,000 New AI Agents Online, Is Ethereum a Screaming Buy Right Now With $2,500?

As you doubtlessly know, artificial intelligence (AI) agents capable of taking strings of actions independent of human instruction are all the rage these days. As of Feb. 18, there were more than 11,000 such agents newly operating on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which now looks like it's going to be the most popular place in crypto for agents to work.But does that really make the coin look like a screaming buy at $2,500, or is there a catch here?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1787
-0,0001
-0,01
Japanischer Yen
182,25
0,0100
0,01
Britische Pfund
0,8739
0,0002
0,02
Schweizer Franken
0,9133
0,0008
0,09
Hongkong-Dollar
9,2165
0,0000
0,00
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zoll-Chaos: US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit deutlichem Minus -- ATX nach Rekord letztlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schließt schwach -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag letztlich höher, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendierte. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen