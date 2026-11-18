Control of Congress just changed poltical hands in a big way, and, much as with all major changes, it's no surprise that it's making some investors a bit uneasy. Many holders of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) openly worry that the new Democratic majority will have a grudge against crypto due to the Trump administration's embrace of it. At the same time, index fund owners, even for the funds tracking the entire market like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO), are concerned about high valuations, persistent inflation, and artificial intelligence (AI), and those worries are amplified by widespread (and overstated) impressions that Democratic congresses tend to be bad for asset prices.

So, in light of the congressional switchover and the many uncertainties in the market right now, does it make more sense to buy Bitcoin, or an index fund?

Image source: Getty Images.

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