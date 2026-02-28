|
28.02.2026 06:15:00
XRP and Ethereum Are Both Pivoting to Privacy. Is That a Reason to Buy Either?
When you buy something with cash, you can usually assume, at least in theory, that the transaction is mostly private. In crypto, the opposite is true. Blockchains are, in a sense, public databases, which means that every time you buy, sell, or transfer crypto, it's typically quite easy for anyone to see which wallet address sent what to whom.That's not exactly an ideal state of affairs, which is why many leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are now adding privacy features to their development roadmaps. But will the new privacy features be enough of a bullish driver to be a new reason to buy either?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
