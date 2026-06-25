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25.06.2026 16:25:00
XRP and Ethereum Share This 1 Critical Problem. Should You Sell Them?
Two of the largest cryptocurrencies destroy a portion of every transaction fee incurred on their blockchains. But contrary to what most investors expect, those mechanisms aren't meaningfully boosting returns for holders.Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has seen its supply grow by more than 950,000 ETH since September 2022, so there's no case to be made for token burns decreasing its circulating supply. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), on the other hand, has destroyed just 14 million XRP through fees over the entire 13-year life of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) -- about 0.01% of the 100 billion XRP maximum supply.So, given that one of the pillars of each coin's value isn't really working as advertised, is it time to sell them?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1388
|
0,0016
|
|
0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,199
|
0,1790
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
0,0008
|
|
0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,922
|
0,0010
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,93
|
0,0137
|
|
0,15
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