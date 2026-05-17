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17.05.2026 12:00:00
XRP Is Crushing Ethereum and Solana in 1 Key Area, but Will It Matter for Holders?
In the race to become the blockchain where traditional finance parks its assets, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) just posted some results that neither Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) nor Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) were able to match. The XRP Ledger's real-world asset (RWA) value -- the value of tokenized assets like bonds, commodities, and equities on the chain -- surged as a result of $1.1 billion in net capital inflows over the 30-day period ending May 13. Ethereum and Solana both marked capital outflows of hundreds of millions of dollars in the same period.That's quite the striking divergence, especially when considering that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) projects the value of tokenized assets across all blockchains could reach $16 trillion by 2030. But does a scorching month of RWA inflows on the XRPL, which isn't to be confused with the XRP crypto, actually translate into anything for coin holders to get bullish about?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1625
|
-0,0045
|
|
-0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,54
|
-0,2800
|
|
-0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8724
|
0,0016
|
|
0,19
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9145
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1033
|
-0,0375
|
|
-0,41
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