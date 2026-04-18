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18.04.2026 16:30:00
You Do Not Have to Pick the Next Bitcoin to Profit From Crypto. Here Is the Simpler Play.
One of the hottest asset classes in the last decade is cryptocurrency. While crypto offers significant potential, it also poses a difficult question: Which coin should you buy?There are thousands of tokens, with new projects emerging continuously. Even well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum can see their prices move unpredictably. For many investors, that complexity becomes a massive barrier.But there's another way to approach the space, one that doesn't require picking individual winners. That's where Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the crypto exchange, comes in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1763
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,78
|
-0,7300
|
|
-0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2126
|
-0,0066
|
|
-0,07
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