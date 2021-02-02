UBS AM: 10 trends shaping sustainable finance in 2021

Today we are witnessing a profound change in the way investors factor in sustainable investing themes – hear from our opinion leaders on what they think the ten pivotal debates could be in 2021.



The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted one of the worst crises of our lifetimes for public health, individuals, businesses and society. Amid the crisis, our recent conversations with asset owners, investors and clients have underlined the increasing interest in financing the transition to a low-carbon economy, supporting sustainable and inclusive growth, and improving portfolio risk management in the face of 21st century challenges.



Pivotal political processes and developments such as COP 26 on a global level, or the new US administra­tion’s approach to climate issues, will help focus the minds of policymakers, standard setters, investors, and the innovators of the private sector.



And as our ten trends show, we expect much more to come.



We believe that by considering sustain­ability factors, risks and opportunities, investors can enhance the resilience of their portfolios without compromising risk-adjusted returns.



UBS Perspectives on Sustainable Finance for the Davos Agenda 2021

Media Event with Axel Weber, Ralph Hamers, Suni Harford & Huw van Steenis.

