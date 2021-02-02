02.02.2021 08:15:00

UBS AM: 10 trends shaping sustainable finance in 2021

2020 proved that sustainable finance has entered the mainstream – not just as a talking point, but as a driver of valuation and a catalyst for action.

Today we are witnessing a profound change in the way investors factor in sustainable investing themes – hear from our opinion leaders on what they think the ten pivotal debates could be in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted one of the worst crises of our lifetimes for public health, individuals, businesses and society. Amid the crisis, our recent conversations with asset owners, investors and clients have underlined the increasing interest in financing the transition to a low-carbon economy, supporting sustainable and inclusive growth, and improving portfolio risk management in the face of 21st century challenges.

Pivotal political processes and developments such as COP 26 on a global level, or the new US administra­tion’s approach to climate issues, will help focus the minds of policymakers, standard setters, investors, and the innovators of the private sector.

And as our ten trends show, we expect much more to come.

We believe that by considering sustain­ability factors, risks and opportunities, investors can enhance the resilience of their portfolios without compromising risk-adjusted returns.

UBS Perspectives on Sustainable Finance for the Davos Agenda 2021
Media Event with Axel Weber, Ralph Hamers, Suni Harford & Huw van Steenis.

Watch the replay

powered by
€uro FundResearch

Newssuche

GO

Fondsfinder

Fondsname:
Fondsgesellschaft:
Fondsart:
 
Ausgabeaufschlag:
Mindestalter:
Währung:
Jahresperformance:
Volumen:
Sortieren nach:
Suchen

Fonds Kategorien

Mischfonds Alternative Investmentfonds
Rohstofffonds Wandelanleihen
Aktienfonds Rentenfonds
Geldmarktfonds Immobilienfonds
Steuerbegünstigt Sonstige

Nachrichten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den Märkten in Fernost herrscht am Dienstag Zuversicht.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen